Haryana Assembly Election Results: Top 5 victory margin

Haryana Election Result: Top 5 victory margin

Haryana Assembly Election results are out and all sorts of permutations and combinations are being worked out in the political corridors of Delhi. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is in the national capital to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi, while Manohar Lal Khattar could officially stake claim to form the government in Haryana by the end of the day.

While the politicians work out the permutations, India TV brings to you the top 5 victory margins from the Haryana election results.

Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda who secured 97,330 votes, won by the highest victory margin of 58,312 votes from the constituency of Garhi-Sampla defeating BJP's Satish Nandal who had the next best tally of 39,256 votes.

Next was Devender Singh Babli who caused one of the biggest upsets of the Haryana Assembly Election 2019 by defeating BJP Haryana Chief Subhash Barala. Babli (1,00,621) won from the constituency seat of Tohana with a huge margin of 52,302 votes defeating Subhash Barala (48,340).

JJP's Dushyant Chautala won from Uchana Kalan constituency by a margin of 47,452 votes defeating BJP's Prem Lata.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also secured a massive victory from his constituency of Karnal. Khattar defeated Tej Bahadur Yadav by 45,188 votes. Khattar is now odds on to retain the office of the Chief Minister of Haryana.

BJP's Mool Chand Sharma won from Ballabhgarh constituency by 41,713 votes.