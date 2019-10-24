Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Haryana Election Results 2019: Full list of winners

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 is underway. The Election Commission is yet to declare any winner from the 90 constituencies in Haryana. As far as early trends go - the BJP is emerging marginally ahead of Congress in what is turning out to be cliffhanger. 

Published on: October 24, 2019 12:10 IST
Representative News Image

Haryana Assembly election results 2019 full winners list names of winning candidates BJP, Congress, Others

We will bring you full list of winners from Haryana as and when Election Commission officialy declares: 

(Note: The list will be updated only after the EC makes it official, stay tuned)

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Winners Full List: 

Constituencies   Party List of winners 
Kalka    
Panchkula    
Naraingarh    
Ambala Cantt    
Ambala City    
Mulana    
Sadhaura    
Jagadhri    
Yamuna Nagar    
Radaur    
Ladwa    
Shahbad    
Thanesar    
Pehowa    
Guhla    
Kalayat    
Kaithal    
Pundri    
Nilokheri    
Indri    
Karnal    
Gharaunda    
Assandh    
Panipat Rural    
Panipat City    
Israna SC    
Samalkha    
Ganaur    
Rai    
Kharkhauda    
Sonipat    
Gohana    
Baroda    
Julana    
Safidon    
Jind    
Uchana Kalan    
Narwana    
Tohana    
Fatehabad    
Ratia    
Kalanwali    
Dabwali    
Rania    
Sirsa    
Ellenabad    
Adampur    
Uklana    
Narnaund    
Hansi    
Barwala    
Hisar    
Nalwa    
Loharu    
Badhra    
Charkhi Dadri    
Bhiwani    
Tosham    
Bawani Khera    
Meham    
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi    
Rohtak    
Kalanaur    
Bahadurgarh    
Badli    
Jhajjar    
Beri    
Ateli    
Mahendragarh    
Narnaul    
Nangal Chaudhry    
Bawal SC    
Kosli    
Rewari    
Pataudi    
Badshahpur    
Gurgaon    
Sohna    
Nuh    
Ferozepur Jhirka    
Punahana    
Hathin    
Hodal SC    
Palwal    
Prithla    
Faridabad NIT    
Badkhal    
Ballabgarh    
Faridabad    
Tigaon    

Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Trivia

Did You Know: The highest voter turnout in Haryana was witnessed in Ellenabad (83 pc), from where INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election. But Karnal, from where Chief Minister ML Khattar is seeking re-election, recorded a modest turnout of nearly 52.29. Panipat City's turnout was the lowest at 45 per cent. 

