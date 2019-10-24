Haryana Election Results 2019: Full list of winners

Haryana Assembly election results 2019 full winners list names of winning candidates BJP, Congress, Others

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 is underway. The Election Commission is yet to declare any winner from the 90 constituencies in Haryana. As far as early trends go - the BJP is emerging marginally ahead of Congress in what is turning out to be cliffhanger.

We will bring you full list of winners from Haryana as and when Election Commission officialy declares:

(Note: The list will be updated only after the EC makes it official, stay tuned)

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Winners Full List:

Constituencies Party List of winners Kalka Panchkula Naraingarh Ambala Cantt Ambala City Mulana Sadhaura Jagadhri Yamuna Nagar Radaur Ladwa Shahbad Thanesar Pehowa Guhla Kalayat Kaithal Pundri Nilokheri Indri Karnal Gharaunda Assandh Panipat Rural Panipat City Israna SC Samalkha Ganaur Rai Kharkhauda Sonipat Gohana Baroda Julana Safidon Jind Uchana Kalan Narwana Tohana Fatehabad Ratia Kalanwali Dabwali Rania Sirsa Ellenabad Adampur Uklana Narnaund Hansi Barwala Hisar Nalwa Loharu Badhra Charkhi Dadri Bhiwani Tosham Bawani Khera Meham Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Rohtak Kalanaur Bahadurgarh Badli Jhajjar Beri Ateli Mahendragarh Narnaul Nangal Chaudhry Bawal SC Kosli Rewari Pataudi Badshahpur Gurgaon Sohna Nuh Ferozepur Jhirka Punahana Hathin Hodal SC Palwal Prithla Faridabad NIT Badkhal Ballabgarh Faridabad Tigaon

Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Trivia

Did You Know: The highest voter turnout in Haryana was witnessed in Ellenabad (83 pc), from where INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election. But Karnal, from where Chief Minister ML Khattar is seeking re-election, recorded a modest turnout of nearly 52.29. Panipat City's turnout was the lowest at 45 per cent.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Results LIVE

Also Read | Fastest Assembly and Bypoll Results, Early Leads, Trails

Also Read | Haryana Results LIVE