Haryana Election Results 2019: Full list of winners

Counting of votes for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 is underway. The Election Commission is yet to declare any winner from the 90 constituencies in Haryana. As far as early trends go - the BJP is emerging marginally ahead of Congress in what is turning out to be cliffhanger.
We will bring you full list of winners from Haryana as and when Election Commission officialy declares:
(Note: The list will be updated only after the EC makes it official, stay tuned)
Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Winners Full List:
|Constituencies
|Party
|List of winners
|Kalka
|Panchkula
|Naraingarh
|Ambala Cantt
|Ambala City
|Mulana
|Sadhaura
|Jagadhri
|Yamuna Nagar
|Radaur
|Ladwa
|Shahbad
|Thanesar
|Pehowa
|Guhla
|Kalayat
|Kaithal
|Pundri
|Nilokheri
|Indri
|Karnal
|Gharaunda
|Assandh
|Panipat Rural
|Panipat City
|Israna SC
|Samalkha
|Ganaur
|Rai
|Kharkhauda
|Sonipat
|Gohana
|Baroda
|Julana
|Safidon
|Jind
|Uchana Kalan
|Narwana
|Tohana
|Fatehabad
|Ratia
|Kalanwali
|Dabwali
|Rania
|Sirsa
|Ellenabad
|Adampur
|Uklana
|Narnaund
|Hansi
|Barwala
|Hisar
|Nalwa
|Loharu
|Badhra
|Charkhi Dadri
|Bhiwani
|Tosham
|Bawani Khera
|Meham
|Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
|Rohtak
|Kalanaur
|Bahadurgarh
|Badli
|Jhajjar
|Beri
|Ateli
|Mahendragarh
|Narnaul
|Nangal Chaudhry
|Bawal SC
|Kosli
|Rewari
|Pataudi
|Badshahpur
|Gurgaon
|Sohna
|Nuh
|Ferozepur Jhirka
|Punahana
|Hathin
|Hodal SC
|Palwal
|Prithla
|Faridabad NIT
|Badkhal
|Ballabgarh
|Faridabad
|Tigaon
Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Trivia
Did You Know: The highest voter turnout in Haryana was witnessed in Ellenabad (83 pc), from where INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election. But Karnal, from where Chief Minister ML Khattar is seeking re-election, recorded a modest turnout of nearly 52.29. Panipat City's turnout was the lowest at 45 per cent.
