'Why is UGC NET answer key 2026 release delayed?'; anxious students urge NTA to release answer key

New Delhi:

It has been 10 days since the UGC NET exam got concluded on June 30, the candidates are eagerly waiting to get the answer key to assess their performance in respective UGC NET papers. UGC NET answer key once released, will be available for download on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Several candidates have shared their grievances on social media and urged NTA to release the answer key soon. "The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet are getting delayed. Thousands of candidates are waiting to assess their performance and plan their future. As per media reports, the concerns appear to be related only to the Sociology and English exams1/2 If that is the case, please release the answer keys and response sheets for all other subjects without further delay2/2 Why should candidates of the remaining subjects suffer because of issues related to a few examinations? We have worked hard for months, and our efforts should not be affected due to matters beyond our control," an user wrote on X.

"Is the news about the alleged UGC NET question paper leak, which is being circulated by several sources, true? If not, please issue an official clarification. Also, when will the provisional answer key be released," another user wrote.

UGC NET paper leaked? Education Ministry orders probe

Several reports of paper leak in UGC NET Sociology exam held on June 30 is circulating online which allegedly claimed that nearly 90 questions of the 100-page PDF matched the actual paper. The question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Acting on allegations, the Education Ministry has directed NTA to investigate allegations of paper leak in UGC NET Sociology exam, sources said. India TV also tried to contact NTA on the same, however the officials did not respond to calls and messages.

Earlier, the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi referred to the report's claims that a 100-page PDF containing the NET question paper-setting material, allegedly accessible only to the National Testing Agency (NTA), was circulated ahead of the examination. According to the report shared by him, nearly 90 questions from the PDF reportedly matched the Sociology paper that was administered in the UGC-NET exam.

“Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students—burning the midnight oil—holds no value for them.The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile—no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

For details on UGC NET exam 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | UGC NET paper leaked? Education Ministry orders probe amid viral claims