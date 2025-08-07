Which is India's top college to study law? Here's everything you need to know Do you know which institution ranks number one in India for studying law? If not, don't worry. This article will walk you through everything you need to know. Let's find out which institute leads the nation in legal education.

If you are planning to make a career in law and looking to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies, this news is for you. The application process for CLAT 2026 is currently active on the official website. All interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the site. But here's a crucial question -- do you know which institution ranks number one in India for studying law? If not, don't worry. This article will walk you through everything you need to know. Let's find out which institute leads the nation in legal education.

India's top law institution revealed

When it comes to legal studies, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru is the undisputed number one law college in the country. According to the NIRF 2024 rankings, NLSIU holds the top position for law education in India. Following closely behind is the National Law University (NLU), Delhi.

Top 10 law colleges in India (As per NIRF 2024)

As per the NIRF 2024 rankings, here are the ten best law institutes in India:

1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru

2. National Law University (NLU), New Delhi

3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata

5. Symbiosis Law School, Pune

6. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

7. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

8. Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar

9. Institute of Law, NIRMA University, Bhubaneswar

10. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow

These rankings show the official data released by NIRF 2024 and can be a great reference point for students aiming to enroll in the best law colleges in India.

