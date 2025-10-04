Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 launched for Classes 6-12; know how students can apply Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The registration process for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will be closed on October 6. The schools can submit entries for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon from October 14 to 31, 2025. The ministry will announce the winners list in December.

The Ministry of Education has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide innovation movement in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission to engage students from schools having classes 6 -12. The ministry appealed students of Classes 6 to 12 to join teams, think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges.

The registration process for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will be closed on October 6. The schools can submit entries for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon from October 14 to 31, 2025. The ministry will announce the winners list in December.

Four themes of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 are-

Atmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions

Swadeshi – fostering indigenous ideas and innovation

Vocal for Local – promoting local products, crafts, and resources

Samriddhi – creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth.

Key features

Students innovating together in the world’s largest live innovation activity

Hands-on, experiential learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Inclusive participation with special focus on Aspirational Districts, Tribal and Remote Regions.

To encourage and recognise student innovators, schools will submit their entries in the form of photos and videos. A national panel of experts will evaluate the entries, and the top student teams will be awarded prizes. Beyond recognition, these schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations, PIB release read.

Timeline

Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon- September 23

Registrations- September 23- October 6

Preparatory activities- October 6- 12

Nationwide Live Buildathon- October 13

Submission of entries by schools- October 14- 31

Evaluation of entries- November

Announcement of top winners- December.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will help in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.