Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to be held at 405 centres in state on July 14

The Combined State Senior Subordinate Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 (PCS) will be conducted by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission in two sessions on July 14 (Sunday) at a total of 405 centres in the state. All preparations have been completed by the Commission for the said examination.

The Secretary of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Girdhari Singh Rawat has informed that all necessary arrangements related to security and confidentiality have been ensured by the Commission and the Government to conduct the examination in a fair and fair manner.

"Strict vigil is being kept by the police/administration at all the examination centres and their adjoining places," Rawat said.

He further said that all the candidates have been advised not to get misled by any unknown person and to stay away from rumours.

"Strict action will be taken against those who use any kind of unfair means or try to breach the secrecy of the examination during the examination under the Uttarakhand," he added.

The Examination Anti-cheating act, Competitive Examination Anti Cheating Act 2023 and other relevant legal provisions and such candidates can be permanently debarred from all the examinations of the Commission. Candidates have also been advised to reach their destination city of the examination centre well in advance in view of the rainy season so that any kind of inconvenience can be avoided, he said.

