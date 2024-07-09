AP TET 2024 exam postponed; new schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP TET 2024 exam postponed

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has postponed the exam for the Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024. The decision to revise the exam dates has been taken after a directive from the commissioner of school education, aiming to provide ample time for preparation. This move comes after requests from the candidates seeking more time to study for the crucial exam.

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 20. As per the announcement made by the School Education Department, the exams will now be conducted in two sessions between October 3 and October 20, 2024. The detailed revised schedule of the exam can be checked below.

AP TET 2024 revised exam dates

Exam Dates: October 3 to October 20, 2024 (Two Sessions - 9.30 AM to Noon and 2.30 PM to 5 PM)

Application Deadline: August 3, 2024

Mock Test: September 9, 2024 onwards

Hall Ticket Download: September 22, 2024

Provisional Answer Key Release: October 4, 2024

Final Answer Key Release: October 27, 2024

Result Declaration: November 2, 2024

AP TET July 2024 exam pattern

The APTET 2024 exam will be conducted in two parts - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for classes 1 to 5 in regular schools while paper 2 will be for classes 6 to 8 in regular schools. Both exams will focus on Child Development & Pedagogy. The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on the Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the Primary/Elementary level. The Question Paper shall be bilingual (i.e.) English followed by the Language-1 chosen by the candidates for all Languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script). APTET-JULY-2024 will be conducted through online in 24 districts except Manyam and ASR in Andhra Pradesh.