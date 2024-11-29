US universities ask foreign students to return before Trump takes charge: What is the reason?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20 after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Anxiety among international students, university communities and stakeholders is increasing due to his immigration policies, including mass deportations. Universities in the United States are advising international students and staff to return to their campuses before the joining of the president. Professor Chole East from the University of Colorado, Denver told BBC that all international students are worried right now.

Many universities release advisory

The University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) has joined at least two other institutions in issuing an advisory urging international students, scholars, and staff to return to the US before Trump's inauguration. "This advisory is offered out of an abundance of caution, as the new presidential administration may introduce various policies on the first day of its term," stated the travel advisory from the Office of Global Affairs.

Although UMass Amherst emphasises that this guidance is not compulsory, it is noteworthy that Trump enacted a travel ban during his first term in 2017; a new administration could swiftly implement significant policy changes. Other universities, such as Wesleyan University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have also released similar guidelines. Wesleyan's Office of International Student Affairs advised students to stay in the US for now to prevent potential challenges, while MIT pointed out the likelihood of executive orders that could influence visa issuance and embassy functions overseas.

What is the major concern in University?

Immigration policies during Trump's first term severely impacted the lives of international students. In January 2017, just seven days into his presidency, Trump signed an executive order banning travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The ban created chaos at airports and stranded students and teachers abroad. The ban was later extended to countries such as Venezuela and North Korea.

At UMass Dartmouth, two faculty members with permanent resident status were detained for hours at Boston’s Logan International Airport before being released. The university, along with others, had to come to their aid.