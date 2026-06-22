UGC NET 2026 begins today; check exam centre guidelines

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET 2026 is scheduled to be held from today, June 22. The UGC NET will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 pm while shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. The candidates have been advised to report at their respective examination centres atleast two hours before the exam commences, so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities within time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination and no entry will be permitted after the stipulated time mentioned on the admit card for reporting.

UGC NET exam centre guidelines

The students have been instructed to follow the established regulations as such:

Heavy clothes and/or long sleeves are not preferable. However, students may wear light woolens if needed, subject to frisking.

In case candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report well before the reporting time, so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Slippers, sandals with low heels are preferable. sandals with low heels are preferable.

Additionally, in case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued.

Key items to carry

Candidates must carry the following items while entering the examination hall:

Admit card- printout from the official website

Government issues valid photo ID such as Aadhar card, passport, or voter ID

Passport size photo (recent and clear) - same sumbitted for the admit card

Other specified documents specified in the Admit Card for specific candidates (Eg. PwD/PwBD certificate for those seeking relaxation under the categories).

Barred items

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UGC NET 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

- With inputs from Avnie Saraf. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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