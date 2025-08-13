Telangana weather update: Schools closed for half-day as heavy rains lash state The Telangana government has ordered the closure of schools in five districts for two days and declared half-day schedules for Hyderabad schools.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on August 13 and 14. Rainfall of 10–15 centimetres is expected in most of these areas, with some places possibly receiving up to 20 cm. An orange alert has been issued for nine other districts including Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem warning of heavy rains that could lead to flooding.

Schools shut, work from home advisor

In Hyderabad, all schools, both public and private, will observe half-day schedules on these dates. Additionally, the government has advised IT companies to allow employees to work from home to avoid travel disruptions during heavy rainfall. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has urged residents of low-lying areas to move to safer locations and remain vigilant.

Forecasts predict intense rainfall between August 13 and 15, with northern Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and Cyberabad likely to be the most affected. HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath warned that 100–150 mm of rain could fall in parts of Medchal and Cyberabad over the next two days.

CM instructs officials

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a video conference from the Command Control Centre with senior officials and district collectors to coordinate preparations. The CM directed officials to ensure no vehicle movement on bridges, canals, streams, and causeways experiencing heavy water flow.

He stressed that all possible measures must be taken to prevent loss of life and property. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed all irrigation officials to remain at their posts and stay fully alert to potential flood threats. All leaves for irrigation department staff have been cancelled for the next four days. Telangana braces for extreme weather as the government orders school closures, issues red alerts for five districts, and advises IT firms to enable work from home amid IMD forecasts of very heavy rainfall.