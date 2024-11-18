Schools in THESE states closed due to air pollution - check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in THESE states closed due to pollution

Due to deteriorating air quality in northern India, school authorities in various states have closed schools to prioritize students' well-being. Reports indicate that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in northern India has reached hazardous levels. Specifically, Delhi's AQI has fallen under the 'severe' category, with readings ranging from 450 to 500."

The severe level indicates serious health issues for all residents, with vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

The national capital has implemented tighter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects. Apart from Delhi, the parts of NCR like Ghaziabad, and Noida are also under severe category. The AQI level of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh is also falling into the ''unhealthy'' category. As a precautionary measure, some district and state administrations in the northern region have announced school closures and shift to online classes. Here's a state-wise list of the states where schools are closed. Have a look.

Schools in THESE states are closed due to air pollution

Delhi schools shifted online classes

In view of the worse air quality conditions, The administration has implemented stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Delhi government asked all schools to discontinue physical classes for all students, except those in classes 10 and 12.

Haryana primary schools closed

The Haryana government on Saturday authorised deputy commissioners to temporarily shut physical classes up to Class 5 in schools in their respective districts after assessing the situation in the wake of rising pollution levels. This measure applies to regions like Gurgaon, and Faridabad, which are seeing severe AQI levels similar to Delhi.

Punjab

The air quality in Punjab has deteriorated to 'unhealthy' levels, prompting close monitoring by the government. While no official orders have been issued for school closures, authorities are considering temporary shutdowns to minimize students' exposure to polluted air.

Uttar Pradesh

Cities like Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Noida face worse conditions, with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings falling under the 'severe' category. Despite this, no official announcements regarding school closures have been made.