Air pollution: SC orders closure of classes 10, 12 in Delhi-NCR, schools to shift to online mode

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has ordered the closure of 10th and 12th grade classes across the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR) due to the worsening air quality. The Court emphasised the need for all educational institutions to switch to online classes as a precautionary measure against hazardous air pollution levels. Earlier, the physical classes were discontinued for all students, except those in classes 10 and 12. According to the court's new order, now, all classes will be continued online for the sake of student's well-being.

The court questioned the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over the delay in invoking pollution preventive measures under GRAP stages.

SC orders to set up teams to enforce GRAP 4 restrictions

The Supreme Court asked Delhi/NCR to immediately set up teams to enforce GRAP 4 restrictions which, it said, will remain in effect even if the AQI is below 450. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said it is the constitutional duty of all states to ensure all citizens live in a pollution-free environment. "We direct restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP to continue even if AQI level falls below 450," the bench said.

The court asked all Delhi-NCR to immediately take a call on conducting physical classes up to class 12 and directed the setting up of a mechanism where complaints can be made for violation of restrictions under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

AQI exceeds 1100

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI ranging from 1,300 to 1,600. The authority implemented pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects, which came into force in the morning. The dense toxic smog caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning.

SC asks to file a compliance affidavit

The court has asked the Delhi government and adjoining areas of NCR to file their compliance affidavit by November 22 on the implementation of preventive measures to check pollution. The bench said steps may be taken besides those suggested under GRAP.

ALSO READ | Schools in THESE states closed due to air pollution - check full list

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR

According to the order, no trucks would be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric). Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs, CNG and BS-VI diesel ones. All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended.

(With PTI inputs)