Schools in Manipur will remain closed till Friday: Know why

The Directorate of Education Schools, Manipur, has declared three days of holiday in all schools in the state. According to the orders, all schools, including government, state government-aided, and private unaided schools within the state, will be temporarily closed on September 27 and 29. Students and parents have been advised to contact the respective school and administration for details.

Thursday (September 27) is a public holiday in the state on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

The reason for the closure is not stated in the official notice, but speculations suggest that it is because of the continuing violence in Manipur.

According to media reports, the police baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youngsters who were allegedly kidnapped in July and fired tear gas at them. The number of injured students reached 50 in Manipur's Imphal Valley. Earlier, it was 45, according to media reports. Hence, all state-aided and privately run unaided schools will be closed on Wednesday and Friday.

This first incident, involving students in uniform, was sparked after photos of bodies surfaced on social media.

Soon after, the state government suspended mobile internet, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur for the next five days with immediate effect.

The official notice reads, "The state government decides to suspend or curb the mobile internet data services and internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 pm on October 1, 2023," a notification said.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Karnataka Bandh is being called on September 29, 2023. Due to this, all schools and colleges in Karnataka will remain closed on September 29. However, there is no official confirmation of the closure of schools.