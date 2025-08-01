Schools closed in Doda district today amid heavy rainfall, authorities issue alerts across Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir: Local authorities- including officials from Revenue, Police, SDRF, and Rural Development departments- are actively monitoring the situation along the banks of the Chenab River.

Doda (J&K) :

Due to persistent heavy rainfall, all government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district remain closed on Friday (August 1). The closure has been ordered to ensure the safety of students and staff, following official advisories indicating a significant risk of flash floods and landslides in the area.

Baglihar Dam opens spillway gates, public alert issued

In Ramban district, authorities at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project have opened all spillway gates in response to rising water levels in the Chenab River caused by the ongoing downpour. As a safety measure, officials have cautioned the general public to stay away from riverbanks and tributaries. Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak confirmed receiving and acting on the project’s advisory note.

Coordinated emergency response and community advisory

Local administration, including Revenue, Police, SDRF, and Rural Development officers, is coordinating monitoring efforts along the Chenab's banks. Village heads and community workers (Lamberdars, Chowkidars, GRS, and VLWs) have been directed to warn residents to keep away from the riverbanks and avoid moving people, livestock, or vehicles near these vulnerable zones.

Weather forecast and further precautions

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has warned of continued unsettled weather, with a high risk of flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in susceptible regions. Cloudy skies and heavy showers are anticipated through July 31 (Thursday) in scattered areas of Jammu Division, while forecasts from August 1 to 3 suggest mostly hot and humid conditions with isolated rainfall. Heavier downpours are likely again from August 4 to 6, especially during late night and early morning hours.

Residents are urged to stay informed, heed advisories, and prioritise safety until normal conditions return.