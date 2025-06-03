Schools closed: All educational institutions in 10 districts of this state shut due to heavy rain Following torrential rainfall over the past few days, normal life in Mizoram has been disrupted. In response, the state government has announced the closure of schools in the affected areas for the well-being of students. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

Heavy rain has led to the closure of schools in various parts of Mizoram. The torrential rainfall over the past few days has disrupted normal life in the state. In response, the state government announced the temporary closure of schools in the affected areas to ensure the safety and well-being of students. According to PTI, schools in ten districts of Mizoram have been closed for the fourth consecutive day as of Tuesday due to heavy rain, which has triggered landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across different regions of the state.

A circular issued by Lalhriatpuia, the Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said that all schools within the Aizawl district should suspend student attendance to ensure safety. The state capital, Aizawl, experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. Earlier, schools across the state were closed for three days due to rain on May 29, 30, and June 2.

Loss of five lives due to heavy rain

Saitual deputy commissioner Lalngura Tlau told PTI that schools were opened on Tuesday within the district following improvement in the weather. Unlike other districts, the calamities caused by monsoon are negligible and did not pose great danger in the district, he said. The ongoing wave of landslides, floods, and other disasters caused by the heavy rains has resulted in the tragic loss of five lives, including three Myanmarese refugees.

190 locations blocked, 200 families evacuated, 190 houses collapsed

Mizoram has been experiencing incessant rains since May 24 and heavy downpour from May 30 leaving a trail of destruction at several places. Intra-state, inter-localities roads and highways have been blocked in 190 locations due to landslides, over 200 families evacuated due to floods and cracks caused by rain and more than 190 houses have collapsed or have been damaged in the current monsoon, according to the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department.

Weather Update

A report by the IMD said that Aizawl district received 253.7 mm of rainfall in the last three days, followed by Khawzawl district- 248.33 mm and Siaha district received 241.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the coming five days, the report said.

(Inputs from PTI)