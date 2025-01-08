School operates with single student and teacher in this state | Know details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Due to a lack of enrolment this year, a government school in a village in Khammam district of Telangana is functioning with just one student and a teacher. This lone student is a girl, who is studying in class four. She attends the upper primary school in Wyra mandal in the district to ensure that her education continues without disruption, a district education official told PTI on Wednesday.

Decline in enrolment

According to the reports, the number of enrolments has steadily declined over the years. The primary reasons for this decline are the growing preference for private and English medium schools and the parents preferring to enrol their children in state-run social welfare residential schools after class 4.

School introduces an innovative programme

At present, the school is being managed by a single teacher, as staff allocation follows the prescribed pupil-to-teacher ratio. For the upcoming year, the administration is making efforts to encourage parents to enroll their children in this school. The school has also introduced an innovative programme named 'We can learn' to increase the number of students in the school. This initiative focuses on enhancing English and Communication skills. This initiative is being actively promoted to boost admissions. Additionally, teachers are being trained to improve their skills.