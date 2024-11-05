School Holidays in November 2024: Educational Institutions to remain closed on THESE dates, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK School Holidays in November 2024

School Holidays in November 2024: November has arrived, and the start of the month was exciting with a celebration of Diwali. During this time, students get a chance to relax, recharge and create unforgettable memories with family and friends.

In view of celebration of Diwali, Schools, and colleges across the country were closed in early November. In many states, schools remain closed for Goverdhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, extending the Diwali break in the first week of November. Schools in several states were resumed on November 4, but the festivities continue as holidays are observed for Chhat Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Karthik Purnima later in the month.

In this article, we have compiled a list of holidays that will allow students to explore, relax, or learn new experiences. Have a look.

School Holidays in November 2024: Schools and colleges to remain closed on THESE dates!

November is a month filled with joy and cultural celebrations, but it also signals the end of the academic session. This period requires students to balance festivities with preparation for exams, as they transition from the holiday season to their upcoming exams. Below is a list of holidays to be observed in November.

Date Occasion November 2 Govardhan Puja November 3 Bhai Dooj November 7 Chhat Puja November 15 Guru Nanak Jayanti November 24 Kartik Purnima November 24 Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day

Meanwhile, Many states such as Delhi, UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand have declared holidays for the Chhath Puja, observed on November 7. Notably, Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Shashti). The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated on November 7 this year. The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated for four days, where women devotees perform different rituals like fasting, bathing in rivers, and prayers at sunrise and sunset.

