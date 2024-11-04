Schools in Delhi will remain closed on November 7; know reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Delhi to remain closed

All government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed on November 7. Chief Minister Atishi declared a school holiday on November 1, a few hours after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote a letter to the Chief Minister requesting that November 7 be declared a holiday. Thus, all government and private schools and colleges in Delhi will remain closed on November 7. Notably, This year, Chhath Puja is observed on November 7, a major festival celebrated in Bihar and Eastern UP.

Announcement was made on X

Announcing on X, Atishi wrote, "I am happy to inform you that the Delhi government has decided that there will be a holiday on 7 November for the festival of Chhath, so that all the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal can celebrate the festival with pomp and show."

She also shared the order. The order reads, "Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT Delhi. Accordingly, the government has decided to declare November 7, 2024, a public holiday on the occasion of 'Chhath Puja'."

Significance of Chhath Puja

This festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and people celebrate it by following a strict routine that lasts for 4 days. The rituals and traditions of this festival include fasting, praying to the rising and setting sun, taking a holy bath and meditating while standing in water.

In Bihar, schools will remain closed from November 6 to 8 for Chhath celebrations and will resume on November 11.