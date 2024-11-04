Chhath Puja school holidays: Schools to remain shut on November 7 in these states | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO School holidays for Chhath Puja 2024.

Because of the Chhath Puja celebrations, many states have declared school holidays from November 7. Notably, Chhath Puja is Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Shashti). The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated on November 7 this year. Many states such as Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand have declared holidays for the occasion.

The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated for four days, where women devotees perform different rituals like fasting, bathing in rivers, and prayers at sunrise and sunset. Check the full list of states and Union Territories (UT) that have declared school holiday on the date.

School holidays in Delhi

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared a November 7 as a public holiday for the occasion of Chhath Puja 2024. Atishi said in a statement that the Delhi government decided to observe a holiday on 7 November for Chhath Puja, enabling the Purvanchal community to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm.

4-day school holidays in Bihar

Apart from Delhi, the Bihar government also declared a four-day school holiday due to the Chhat Puja 2024 festival. The state government declared a school holiday from 6 November to 9 November.

School holidays in Jharkhand

Even as there is no official information about school holidays in the state due to Chhath Puja festival bu as per a notice issued by Comptroller and Auditor General, November 7 has been identified as a restricted holiday for central government employees in Jharkhand.

School holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Several schools are likely to remain shut on November 7 due to Chhath Puja festival celebration on the day. However, there has been no official announcement by the state government on school holidays on the day in UP.

Apart from the school holidays, banks will remain closed on November 7 on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.