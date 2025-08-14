Lucknow schools closed today due to heavy rains, inclement weather prediction in parts of UP Lucknow school holiday August 14: The Lucknow administration ordered closure of schools on Thursday, August 14 due to heavy rain prediction in the city.

Lucknow:

All government and private schools in Lucknow, from Classes 1 to 12, will remain closed on Thursday, August 14 due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh including the capital city, District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer announced.

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students, as heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging and disrupted transport services in the city.

"In view of bad weather and rainfall in parts of the state, all government and non-government schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in Lucknow today," said Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer.

IMD weather update today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to intense rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh early Thursday.

Light to moderate rain is also expected in most places, with moderate to heavy showers at isolated locations over Delhi and the NCR.

A red alert has been issued for parts of Telangana, including Vikarabad and Sangareddy, where extremely heavy rain is expected.

An orange alert is in place for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD said on Wednesday that monsoon activity is set to intensify over the next 48 hours due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

“The system has caused the eastern end of the monsoon trough to shift southwards, likely bringing widespread light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, to most parts of the state,” the IMD said.

Also read: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, IMD predicts more showers