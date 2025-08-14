Delhi-NCR weather: IMD issues red alert amid heavy rains; similar conditions to prevail till August 16 Delhi-NCR rains: These fresh showers come just days after heavy rainfall in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other areas of the National Capital Region.

New Delhi:

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers for the day. The met department has also issued a 'red' alert for the day, with the weather department predicting heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Delhi-NCR today.

Since 5:00 am this morning, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram have been witnessing heavy showers. Visuals from this morning showed rain pouring over parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. These fresh showers come just days after heavy rainfall in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other areas of the National Capital Region, which had caused multiple flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday.

IMD predicts rain in Delhi-NCR til Aug 16

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and NCR during the next 2-3 hours.

"Updated nowcast map showing spell of moderate to intense rainfall mainly over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh during next 3 hours," IMD said in its bulletin at 5:55 am.

As per the IMD, continuous rainfall is expected in the region till August 16.

Orange alert in parts of Uttar Pradesh

The weather department has issued an orange alert for several northern districts of Uttar Pradesh, where heavy showers are expected. These districts are Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj

The IMD has also predicted rain or thundershowers at most places in western Uttar Pradesh and at a few locations in the eastern parts on Wednesday and Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to ease from August 15, the IMD added. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated locations, it added.

According to Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer, all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in Lucknow today, in view of bad weather and rain conditions in parts of the state.

IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

The Met Department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across the country. With intensifying monsoon activities in most of the states, the IMD has issued heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand.

"Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana. Thunderstorm or lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

