School holiday declared in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram due to heavy rains, check when classes will reopen

Thiruvananthapuram:

Due to heavy rainfall, all educational institutions — including professional colleges — in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, will remain closed on Friday, as per the District Collector's order. The directive further clarified that the scheduled public examinations will see no change. Classes will reopen once the situation improves. Students have been asked to stay at their homes and do self-study or productive activities.

“Due to heavy rainfall, the District Collector has declared a holiday today for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Thiruvananthapuram district. However, the scheduled public examinations will be conducted as planned,” the notification reads.

Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert

The notification to close the schools and colleges comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts of the southern state under an orange alert, expecting heavy rainfall.

Kerala experienced widespread rainfall on Thursday with the heaviest downpours recorded at Lower Sholayar in Thrissur at 80 mm, followed by Pathanamthitta with 68 mm and Karumadi in Alappuzha with 55 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Other areas in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts also received significant rain, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kochi saw moderate showers, the state capital recording 29 mm.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, and a yellow alert for seven other districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 10 cm. On Friday, yellow alerts are expected for eight districts stretching from Thrissur to southern Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala: Check weather prediction for next 7 days

26 September 2025: Rain or thundershower is likely at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

27 September 2025: Rain or thundershower is likely at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

28 September 2025: Rain or thundershower is likely at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

29 September 2025: Rain or thundershower is likely at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

