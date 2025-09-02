School holiday: Schools closed in multiple states, cities amid incessant rains | Check full list here Heavy rains have disrupted normal life across several states, prompting school closures in multiple cities. Authorities cited student safety and waterlogging risks as the main reasons, with further decisions dependent on weather updates.

New Delhi:

Several regions of India have been hit by heavy rainfall this week which has caused major disruptions to daily life. In hilly states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the situation has been worsened by landslides and road blockages, while the plains of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi-NCR have been witnessing prolonged spells of rainfall causing inconvenience to commuters and residents alike. To ensure the safety of students amid the adverse weather, multiple state governments and city administrations have declared school holidays until conditions improve.

Gurugram orders school closure

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Delhi on September 2, the NCR region witnessed relentless downpours. In view of the deteriorating conditions, the District Disaster Management Authority in Gurugram directed all schools to remain shut on Tuesday to ensure the safety of students.

Chandigarh shuts Schools after review meeting

Chandigarh has been battered by continuous heavy rains for the past several days. Following a high-level review meeting chaired by Mandip Singh Brar, Chief Secretary (in-charge), it was decided that all schools in the Union Territory would remain closed on Tuesday. The police have also been tasked with managing traffic flow and ensuring safety on waterlogged roads.

UP announces holidays in several cities

In Uttar Pradesh, several districts, including Kasganj, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, and Aligarh declared school holidays on Tuesday due to severe weather conditions. As per reports, officials hinted at the possibility of a similar order for Lucknow if conditions worsen. Atul Kumar Singh, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Center in Lucknow, explained that cyclonic circulation and a western disturbance had shifted the monsoon trough northward, causing the heavy rains. However, the intensity is expected to ease from September 3, he added.

Jammu division extends closures to schools, universities

Persistent heavy rains have also impacted Jammu, where all schools in the division were ordered shut on Tuesday. The University of Jammu postponed all examinations until September 4. Authorities confirmed that school, college, and recruitment exams have also been deferred due to safety concerns. The local meteorological office forecast moderate to heavy rains across most parts of the division on September 2 and 3.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand)

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 in view of forecasts of very heavy rainfall. The district has also reported landslides, including one near Munkatiya on the Kedarnath route that left two people dead and six injured. As a precautionary measure, the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages have been suspended until September 5.

Himachal Pradesh affected by downpours

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall and landslide threats have led to the closure of schools in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu. Officials indicated that similar directives may be issued for Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan, Una, and Chamba, depending on the evolving weather situation.

