RRB Group D Result 2022: To release this week? check out latest updates for region-wise cut-off marks

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the result for RRB Group D 2022 this week. Check here the expected region-wise cut-off marks.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2022 14:51 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) RRB Group D Result 2022

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) can soon release the result for RRB Group D 2022. Speculations are that the board can release the result by this week. However, Railway Recruitment Board has not given any official statement for the result date. The RRB Group D Result will be uploaded on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB Group D exam was conducted between August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022. 

Around 1 crore candidates are waiting for the RRB Group D result 2022. A total of 1,03,769 vacant positions will be filled through this exam. Once, the result will get released, the board will also upload the RRB Group D Merit List 2022 and RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 on the website. Till now, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not given any update regarding the Result. So, the board is anticipated to announce the result anytime. Here, we have provided the expected region-wise cut-off marks for RRB Group D 2022. Candidates were given time to raise objections regarding the answer key. 

Region-wise Expected cut-off marks for RRB Group D 2022:

Region  Expected cut-off marks
Ajmer  72-76
Allahabad  73-77
Ahmedabad  70-74
Bengaluru  60-64
Bhopal  73-77
Bilaspur  68-72
Bhubaneshwar  72-76
Chandigarh  73-77
Chennai  70-74
Gorakhpur  72-76
Guwahati  75-79
Kolkata  79-83
Mumbai  66-70
Patna  75-79
Ranchi  74-78
Secunderabad  68-72

The final answer key will be uploaded by the board after carefully examining the objections raised by the candidates. To qualify for the exam, candidates have to score more than the cut-off marks. After the CBT result gets announced, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical examinations will be conducted. Students are requested to stay updated with us and on the official website of the RRB to get the latest updates.

