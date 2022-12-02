RRB Group D Result 2022: To release this week? check out latest updates for region-wise cut-off marks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RRB Group D Result 2022

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) can soon release the result for RRB Group D 2022. Speculations are that the board can release the result by this week. However, Railway Recruitment Board has not given any official statement for the result date. The RRB Group D Result will be uploaded on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB Group D exam was conducted between August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022.

Around 1 crore candidates are waiting for the RRB Group D result 2022. A total of 1,03,769 vacant positions will be filled through this exam. Once, the result will get released, the board will also upload the RRB Group D Merit List 2022 and RRB Group D Cut Off 2022 on the website. Till now, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not given any update regarding the Result. So, the board is anticipated to announce the result anytime. Here, we have provided the expected region-wise cut-off marks for RRB Group D 2022. Candidates were given time to raise objections regarding the answer key.

Region-wise Expected cut-off marks for RRB Group D 2022:

Region Expected cut-off marks Ajmer 72-76 Allahabad 73-77 Ahmedabad 70-74 Bengaluru 60-64 Bhopal 73-77 Bilaspur 68-72 Bhubaneshwar 72-76 Chandigarh 73-77 Chennai 70-74 Gorakhpur 72-76 Guwahati 75-79 Kolkata 79-83 Mumbai 66-70 Patna 75-79 Ranchi 74-78 Secunderabad 68-72

The final answer key will be uploaded by the board after carefully examining the objections raised by the candidates. To qualify for the exam, candidates have to score more than the cut-off marks. After the CBT result gets announced, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical examinations will be conducted. Students are requested to stay updated with us and on the official website of the RRB to get the latest updates.

