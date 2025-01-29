PPC 2025: PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha interactive session date soon, over 3.5 crore registration recorded

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha interactive session date soon

PPC 2025: The date for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 8th edition of the Pariksha interactive session will be soon announced by the Ministry of Education. According to the official data, more than 3.50 crore students have registered for the upcoming event. This marks a significant increase in the registration numbers from the seventh edition, which saw 2.26 crore registrations, reflecting a remarkable surge of 1.3 crore registrations.

''The overwhelming participation response in PPC reflects a growing awareness and acceptance of the importance of mental well-being and holistic education. The program's interactive format, which involves open dialogue between students, teachers, and the Prime Minister, has further contributed to its success'', reads the PIB release.

Pariksha pe charcha is an initiative introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning. The event has gained popularity in the last few years and has also transformed into a people movement, resonating deeply with students, teachers, and parents across the country. The initiative's focus on addressing exam stress and encouraging students to view examinations as a festival – "Utsav" – has struck a chord with people from all walks of life.

ALSO READ | PPC 2025 registrations: Top 10 exam warriors to get a chance to visit PM's residence, check details

1.42 lakh students participated in school-level activities

To strengthen PPC as a "Jan Andolan," a series of engaging activities were conducted from 12th January 2025 (National Youth Day) to 23rd January 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti) at the school level. These activities, conducted across States/UTs, aimed to engage students, parents, and teachers in celebrating PPC as a festival. A total of 1.42 crore students, 12.81 lakh teachers, and 2.94 lakh schools participated.

Rewards under Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

The PPC 2025 winners will be rewarded with the following rewards: