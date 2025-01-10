Friday, January 10, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: 8th edition of PM Modi's flagship initiative receives over 2 crore registrations

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: 8th edition of PM Modi's flagship initiative receives over 2 crore registrations

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora stadium on February 16, 2018. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants across the country and overseas.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 10, 2025 7:24 IST, Updated : Jan 10, 2025 7:25 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, Pariksha Pe Charcha, Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations, 8th edition of PM
Image Source : ANI PM Modi interacts with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The 8th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025 has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad, said an official press release from the Ministry of Education. As per the release, this remarkable response underscores the growing resonance of the program as a true Jan Andolan. The flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), continues to grow as a nationwide movement to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning and celebration.

The online registration for PPC 2025, hosted on the MyGov.in the portal, commenced on December 14, 2024, and will remain open until January 14, 2025. The program's immense popularity highlights its success in addressing the mental well-being of students and fostering a positive outlook towards examinations.

The interactive event, organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, has become a much-anticipated celebration of education. The 7th edition of PPC in 2024 was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, in a town hall format and received widespread acclaim.

In line with the spirit of PPC, a series of engaging school-level activities are scheduled from 12 January 2025 (National Youth Day) to 23 January 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti). The activities aim to foster holistic development and inspire students to celebrate examinations as Utsav.

Related Stories
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 LIVE: PM Modi shares his ideas with 'Exam Warriors' on stress, competition

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 LIVE: PM Modi shares his ideas with 'Exam Warriors' on stress, competition

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM interacts with students, urges parents to avoid 'running commentary'

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM interacts with students, urges parents to avoid 'running commentary'

Students, take note! PM Modi shares quick tips on how to reduce your screen time

Students, take note! PM Modi shares quick tips on how to reduce your screen time

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration opens for MCQ competition, CBSE issues notice

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration opens for MCQ competition, CBSE issues notice

PPC 2025 registrations: Top 10 exam warriors to get a chance to visit PM's residence, check details

PPC 2025 registrations: Top 10 exam warriors to get a chance to visit PM's residence, check details

These activities include-

  1. Indigenous games sessions
  2. Marathon runs
  3. Meme competitions
  4. Nukkad Natak
  5. Yoga-cum-meditation sessions
  6. Poster-making competitions
  7. Inspirational film screenings
  8. Poetry/song/performances
  9. Mental health workshops
  10. Counselling sessions

Through these activities, PPC 2025 reinforces its message of resilience, positivity, and joy in learning, ensuring that education is celebrated as a journey rather than a pressure-driven task. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement