PPC 2025 registrations: Top 10 exam warriors to get a chance to visit PM's residence, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chance to meet PM Narendra Modi through PPC 2025. Check details here

PPC 2025: Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations are underway. Students, parents, and teachers can apply for PPC 2025 on the official website, innovateindia1.mygov.in before the closure of the application window. According to the schedule, the window will be closed on January 14, 2025. No applications will be entertained after the deadline. Students, parents and teachers have been advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website.

Opportunity to interact with PM Modi

This is a huge opportunity for individuals to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will interact with students, parents, and educators during the eighth PPC edition. The event will be hosted in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in January 2025. The actual date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will be disclosed soon. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants across the country and overseas. "To build momentum for the main event, a series of activities will be organised from January 12, 2025 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti)," according to the Union education ministry.

The activities include indigenous game sessions, marathon runs, meme competitions, nukkad-nataks, yoga-cum-meditation sessions; singing performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS, poster-making competitions, mental health counselling and workshops with special guests and screenings of inspirational film series, reported PTI.

Over 1 crore applications so far

According to the data, over 1 crore applications have been received to date, of which, over 1 crore students, 8.80 lakh applications are from teachers, and 1.61 lakh are from parents. For the ease of the participants, we have provided the direct link below.

Rewards under Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

The PPC 2025 winners will be rewarded with the following rewards:

Around 2,500 selected students will get PPC kits from the Ministry of Education. A limited set of winners will get an opportunity to meet with the Prime Minister and ask him questions. The winners will get the opportunity to directly attend the Pariksha Pe Charcha event and engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Certificate of appreciation: As a gesture of gratitude, each winner will be presented with a specially designed certificate.

Who is eligible?

Students from classes 6 to 12 are eligible to appear for PPC 2025. Meanwhile, teachers, and parents of school-age students from classes 6 to 12 can also enroll themselves for the event.