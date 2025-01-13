Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 sets new benchmark, over 3 crore registrations so far, application ends tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registration ends tomorrow, January 14.

The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is set to end tomorrow, January 14. Students, parents, and teachers who have not yet submitted their applications for PPC 2025 can do so on the official government website, innovateindia1.my.gov.in. No applications will be entertained after the due date. Individuals have been advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.

This is the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster a positive outlook towards examinations among students. This year, the programme has set a new record. According to officials, it has received more than 3 crore registrations to date, which is a significant increase in registrations compared to last year's participation. Out of the total, 318.06+ Lakh are students, 19.92+ Lakh are teachers, and 5.23+ Lakh are parents.

When will main event of PPC 2025 take place?

As of now, the PPC 2025 main event date has been disclosed. According to the officials, the event will take place in the town hall at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January 2025. It is expected that the main date of the event will be announced after the closure of the registration procedure.

During this event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. He also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

Participate in various activities

To build momentum for the main event, a series of activities are being organised from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti). The activities include indigenous game sessions, marathon runs, meme competitions, nukkad-nataks, yoga-cum-meditation sessions; singing performances by CBSE, KVS and NVS, poster-making competitions, mental health counselling and workshops with special guests and screenings of inspirational film series.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora stadium on February 16, 2018.

Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants across the country and overseas.