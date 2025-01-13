UGC asks HEIs to make necessary arrangements for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, official notice here

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA UGC logo

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The University Grants Commission (UGC) released an important notice regarding Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster a positive outlook towards examinations among students. According to the notice, HEIs are required to make necessary arrangements to display banners promoting the main event of PPC 2025. Also, the Institutions should disseminate this information among students, teachers, and faculty members, encouraging participation in the "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025" programme.

The commission has shared the following guidelines for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs):-

To display banners on the official websites of the HEIs across the country To display creatives at prominent locations and digital boards in the HEI. To display the creative through posters on the public notice boards and standees etc. Display the link for registration through the QR code in all publicity materials May adopt their innovative measures to propagate and promote this initiative towards reducing exam stress.

The official notice reads, ''HEIs are requested to make necessary arrangements for viewing the main event of PPC 2025 and disseminate this information among students, teachers, and faculty members, encouraging their participation in celebrating the utsav of exams, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025", as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to make learning more joyful for our future nation.''

Registrations underway

The registrations for the 8th edition of the PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha are underway. According to the official notice, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registrations will end tomorrow, January 14. Students, parents, teachers and other exam warriors are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. No application after the due date will be considered.

When and where to watch PPC 2025?

The date for the eighth season of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is yet to be announced. In 2024, the event was conducted on January 29 from 11 am onwards at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Following previous trends, the PPC 2025 Date is expected to be announced by the Ministry of Education. The event will be broadcast on all social media platforms of the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, and Education Ministry, among others. Apart from this, Amazon Prime Video will also be streaming Pariksha Pe Charcha at 11 am. Individuals can also watch the Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE programme on Doordarshan or PM Modi's official YouTube channel.