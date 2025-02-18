Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Episode 8: CBSE, UPSC, IIT Topper share success mantra, know how to crack board exams Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Episode 8: In today's episode, toppers from prestigious exams such as UPSC-CSE, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, and ICSE shared their inspiring success stories. Participants from previous editions of PPC also reflected on how the event shaped their exam strategies.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: In the final episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, toppers from prestigious exams such as UPSC-CSE, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, and ICSE shared their inspiring success stories. Additionally, participants from previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha reflected on how the event played a pivotal role in shaping their exam preparation strategies. They discussed how the motivational discussions, tips, and advice from eminent figures helped keep them focused, energized, and motivated throughout their academic journeys.

In this special episode, the event featured CBSE Board Exam 2022-23 topper Radhika Singhal, ISC topper Shuchismita Adhikari, B Nishtha from MBBS Manipur University, Ashish Verma from IIT Delhi, Chidvilas Reddy from IIT Bombay, and Jai Kumar Bohra from Unlu Bangalore, along with CLAT 2024 topper Armaan Preet Singh and UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore.

Focus Entirely on Learning

While discussing exam strategies, the toppers advised students to concentrate solely on learning, as exams are just a formality. Radhika Singhal, the CBSE topper, emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities, stating that they boost confidence. Another topper mentioned that if you put in the effort, good results will follow. Radhika Singhal, who topped the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 with an impressive score of 99.6%, shared the secret to her success. A resident of Meerut, Radhika advised students on the importance of extracurricular activities, noting that they help build confidence and enhance overall personality. She had scored 95.8% in her 10th board exams.

Revise Previous Year Question Papers

Ashish Verma from IIT Delhi explained that during his interview class, he advises students to study for 25 minutes and then take a five-minute break. He believes that to achieve high scores in board exams, students should write as much as possible and revise previous year question papers.

UPSC Topper Ishita Kishore

The NTA topper advised that we should focus on our strengths rather than our weaknesses. UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore remarked that fear often overwhelms us at the mere mention of the exam. She insisted that fear should not deter us; one must continue working honestly, as this dedication is the key to success.

