Pariksha Pe Charcha Episode 7: Mary Kom, Suhas Yathiraj, Avani Lekhara share valuable tips to overcome stress

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MYGOV Pariksha Pe Charcha Episode 7 on sports edition

The 7th episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha featured veteran sports icons Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas L. Yathiraj. The trio discussed goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline. In this episode, para-badminton silver medallist and IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj spoke about the challenges that come with any examination, whether it be a school exam or a life struggle. He underlined that people can realize their full potential when they overcome their fear of failing. Yathiraj reminded the students that their minds may be both their greatest ally and their worst adversary.

He encouraged students not to focus on their competitors or what lies ahead, as these thoughts won't help. Instead, he asked students to believe in their preparation. “If you believe in your preparation and hard work, the sky’s the limit," he assured them. Avni said, “If you study with focus for half an hour every day, you will get more benefits. Do breathing exercises; they keep your heart rate under control, and you are able to work properly."

How to convince parents to let you make a career in sports?

Suhas advised students, "First, ask yourself if this is what you truly want to do. If you convince yourself, it will be easier to convince your parents." While sharing her experience Mary Kom said that I have faced a lot of difficulties, and after that I have become a champion, so you can do it too. Suhas added, "Good things don't come easily. Your journey must continue. To shine like the sun, you must first learn to burn like the sun."

Avni shared her own approach, "I pursued shooting alongside my studies. If you focus on studying for just half an hour to an hour daily, it will stay with you. Before exams, I feel it's essential to have a rest and recovery period, just like in sports. I take a walk before matches to clear my mind. We must keep our minds free. Often, we get stuck thinking about one thing; avoid this. Don't forget to sleep. Only when you're mentally fit can you perform well in exams."

Watch full episode