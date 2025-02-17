Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Next episode with UPSC-CSE, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, and ICSE toppers, promo out

Follow us on Image Source : X Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 eighth episode

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The final episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will air on February 18, at 10 am. The episode will feature toppers from the UPSC-CSE, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, and ICSE exams. During this episode, toppers from different fields will share their success stories.

Moreover, participants from previous editions of the show will reflect on how Pariksha Pe Charcha influenced their preparation strategies and kept them motivated throughout their journey. This episode will feature ISC topper, Shuchismita Adhikari; B Nishta from MBBS Manipur University; Ashish Verma from IIT Delhi, among others.

MoE shares update on next episode

The information of the last episode has been shared by the Ministry of Education on its social handle X. The post reads, ''In the 8th and final episode of #ParikshaPeCharcha2025, toppers from prestigious exams like UPSC-CSE, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE, and more will share their success stories. Additionally, participants from previous editions of #PPC will reflect on how Pariksha Pe Charcha influenced their preparation strategies and kept them motivated throughout their journey.'' ''Don't miss the 8th episode of #PPC2025 on 18th February at 10 AM!'', it added.

Watch latest promo

Toppers will share success mantra

In the promo, one topper told students that their main focus should be on learning because exams are just a formality. Another CBSE topper, Radhika Singhal told students the importance of extracurricular activities and stated that it "builds up your confidence".

''If you put forth the efforts good things will be bestowed upon you. That's true for the game, exams, and life.'', said a topper. ''Be honest with yourself'', she added.

Further, Ashish Verma from IIT Delhi gives an Interview class, wherein he advises students to study for 25 minutes and then take five minute of break, while others are recommended to write as much as they can and revise the previous year's question papers.

Focus more on weaker subjects, one topper said. ''Be happy but not satisfied'', another topper said. When you are stressed, share with others, you are not alone in this journey'', another said.