Now, JEE Main mock test is available on Google's Gemini AI - how to attempt JEE Main mock test: Google’s Gemini AI has launched JEE Main practice tests. Know how to attempt JEE Main mock tests.

New Delhi:

Following the launch of SAT mock exams, Google’s Gemini AI has introduced JEE Main practice tests for lakhs of aspirants who take engineering entrance test every year in India. Announcing the launch, Google's Gemini posted on X, "Building on last week’s announcement of practice SATs in Gemini, you can now also take full-length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no cost." JEE Main answer key 2026 Live Updates | JEE Main April session registration 2026 Live

Reposting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "If I could turn back time.... excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost." Sundar Pichai is an IIT Kharagpur alumni.

How to attempt JEE Main mock test in Gemini

Download Google Gemini app available at Google Play Store

Once downloaded, now type JEE Main Practice Test

Click on JEE Main Practice Test link

JEE Main practice test for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will appear on the screen

Every section consists of 25 questions and total duration is 3 hours

Now click on start and take the mock test.

Candidates can opt following options at the time of starting mock tests -

Set a time limit for your tests and show time remaining Show correct answer after each response Show hints.

Importance of mock tests

Practicing mock tests will give you an idea of the paper pattern and help you in time management. Mocks will familiarize you with the kind of syllabus, pattern and the difficulty level of the actual exam. The mock tests will give you a reality check on how effective your preparation is.

Following the mock tests, candidates can go through the answers that will help them to rectify your mistakes.

Practice sample papers for a better marks

JEE Main Sample Papers 2026 are essential resources for aspirants aiming to secure high scores in one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance exams. These sample papers for JEE Mains 2026 have been designed to simulate the actual exam pattern, difficulty level, and question types prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

It should be noted that the JEE Main sample papers not only enhance time management and problem-solving skills of the stduents but also helps them identify their strengths and areas needing improvement.