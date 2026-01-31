Live JEE Main April session registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process likely to commence tonight JEE Main session two registration 2026 Live: JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. Know how to apply for JEE Main session two at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 is likely to commence tonight, January 31, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main April session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 session two application form PDF and take a print out.