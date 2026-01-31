Advertisement
  3. JEE Main April session registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process likely to commence tonight

  Live JEE Main April session registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process likely to commence tonight

JEE Main session two registration 2026 Live: JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. Know how to apply for JEE Main session two at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 is likely to commence tonight, January 31, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. 

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    List of documents to be updated

    Aadhaar card: Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.
    UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.
    Category certificate: The category certificate (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC) should be updated and valid.  

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to apply for JEE Main April session 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in
    • Click on JEE Main application process link
    • Fill JEE Main application form with details
    • Upload required documents
    • Pay application fee and click on submit
    • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to apply for JEE Main April session 2026

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session exam dates 2026

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session registration 2026 likely today

    JEE Main April session registration 2026 is likely to begin today, January 31. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.  

