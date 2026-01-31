Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main answer key 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to download

  Live JEE Main answer key 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to download

JEE Main answer key 2026 Live: The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. Check JEE Main answer key release date, download link.

JEE Main answer key 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main answer key 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : File
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 provisional answer key will be released soon, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session 2026 paper one was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and paper two on January 29. NTA will release the JEE Main BE/ BTech answer key and BArch/ Planning answer key on different dates. Once released, the JEE Main BE/ BTech answer key will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  • Upload answers and supported document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be out by February 14, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Live updates :JEE Main answer key 2026 Live Updates: Check JEE Main answer key release date, download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:44 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result date 2026

    JEE Main 2026 result is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, on the basis of previous years' trends. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main answer key 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
    • Upload answers and supported document PDF 
    • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
    • Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.  
  • 10:43 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main answer key 2026

    The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 direct link

    JEE Main answer key 2026 direct link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Jan 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 today

    JEE Main answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, January 31, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains Jee (main) Exam Answer Keys
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\