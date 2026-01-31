Live JEE Main answer key 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to download JEE Main answer key 2026 Live: The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. Check JEE Main answer key release date, download link.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 provisional answer key will be released soon, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session 2026 paper one was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and paper two on January 29. NTA will release the JEE Main BE/ BTech answer key and BArch/ Planning answer key on different dates. Once released, the JEE Main BE/ BTech answer key will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be out by February 14, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in.