NEET-Super Speciality Courses: BIG Update! Eligibility percentile reduced from 50 to 20

NEET-Super Speciality Courses: The Ministry of Health has reduced the eligibility percentile for the NEET-Super Speciality Courses to 20. After consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC), Union Health Ministry decided to reduce the eligibility percentile.

NEET-Super Speciality Courses: Eligibility Percentile

The Eligibility Percentli for the NEET-Super Speciality Courses have been reduced from 50 percentile to 20 percentile. Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the "special mop-up round", an official informed on Tuesday.

Additional Mop-up Round

"The competent authorities of the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) in consultation with the NMC have decided to conduct an additional mop-up round. It may be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of two rounds of the NEET-SS 2022-23 counselling," a letter sent by the Medical Counselling Committee to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) stated.

The eligible candidates for the additional round will be candidates scoring 20th percentile and above -- in all subjects -- in the NEET-SS 2022 examination conducted by the NBE, it said. "Therefore, it is requested to you to kindly share the data of eligible candidates," the letter stated.

