NEET PG 2026 exam date to be held on August 30: Check key dates, application process and more

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, has commenced the application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 today. The registration window opened at 5 pm on July 1 and will remain open until 11:55 pm on July 21, 2026. According to the official announcement, the NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30 in a computer-based mode.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, natboard.edu.in, to complete and submit the NEET PG 2026 application form. The medical board has also announced that the advance intimation of the examination city will be issued on August 11, 2026.

Important Dates

NEET PG 2026 registration begins: July 1 (5 pm onwards)

Last date to submit application: July 21 (11:55 pm)

Advance intimation of examination city: August 11

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30

NEET PG 2026 result declaration: By September 30

The NBEMS has advised all candidates to carefully go through the Information Bulletin 2026 before filling out the application form. The board has also urged applicants not to wait until the last date to complete the online registration process in order to avoid any last-minute technical issues or delays. As per the official notification, the Information Bulletin will be made available on the official portal from 4 pm onwards on July 1.

Candidates should also note that the allotment of the test state, examination city and test centre for NEET PG 2026 will not be done on a "first come, first served" basis.

The official notification states: "Candidates may note that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of any particular Test State, Test City or Test Centre."

In an official advisory issued on Wednesday, the medical board instructed all candidates to carefully read the eligibility criteria and application guidelines before submitting their forms. Applicants must upload their latest passport-size photograph, taken within the last three months, along with their signature and other required images strictly in accordance with the prescribed image upload guidelines.

The NBEMS has further advised candidates to report to their allotted examination centres well before the prescribed reporting time to ensure the timely completion of authentication, identity verification, biometric verification and other security procedures before the commencement of the examination.

According to the official schedule released by the board, the results of the NEET PG 2026 examination will be declared by September 30.

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