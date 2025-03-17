NEET PG 2025 to be held on this date, NBEMS releases official notification, check here NEET PG 2025 will be held on June 15 in two shifts. Detailed bulletin will be released on natboard.edu.in soon.

NEET PG 2025 exam date declared: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET PG 2025 examination will be held on June 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode across two shifts, as per the official notice released on March 17. Candidates must complete their internship by July 31, 2025, to be eligible for the postgraduate medical entrance test.

The detailed exam schedule, including shift timings and other important instructions, will be made available soon on the official website — natboard.edu.in. As per the notice, the exam will be held in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift 2: 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Candidates are advised to arrive early to complete biometric verification and login procedures smoothly.

Check the official notification for NEET PG 2025 exam date here

NEET PG 2025 will serve as the gateway for admissions to 12,690 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 24,360 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats, and 922 PG Diploma seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), state quota, deemed/central universities, and private institutions.

An information bulletin with detailed exam guidelines and application procedures will be published soon on the NBEMS website.