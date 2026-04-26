NEET admit card 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in; direct link, login credentials to download

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) admit card direct link and website is neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG hall ticket 2026 will be released on Monday, April 27. NEET is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download NEET admit card on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on admit card pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. NEET admit card pdf will appear on the screen for download, save NEET hall ticket pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET admit card pdf link

Use application number, password as the login credentials

NEET hall ticket pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET admit card pdf and take a print out.

NEET paper pattern

NEET paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

NEET 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the NEET admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : NEET UG 2026 preparation hacks to score cent percentile