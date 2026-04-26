NEET admit card 2026 tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in: NTA

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) admit card will be released on Monday, April 27. "NEET hall ticket will be released by 10 am tomorrow," NTA in a post on X mentioned. NEET admit card once released, will be available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026.

The NEET UG admit card login credentials are - application number, password. To download NEET hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on admit card pdf link.

To download NEET hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on admit card pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. NEET admit card pdf will appear on the screen for download, save NEET hall ticket pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on NEET admit card pdf link Use application number, password as the login credentials NEET hall ticket pdf will be available for download on the screen Save NEET admit card pdf and take a print out.

NEET paper pattern

NEET paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes. For details on NEET exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.