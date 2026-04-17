Weeks left for NEET UG 2026; preparation hacks to score cent percentile

New Delhi:

With just weeks left for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 exam which is scheduled to be held on May 3, aspirants must shift their focus to revising the syllabus efficiently and should not indulge in learning new topics, as per Bharat Bhushan, Associate Dean, Student Welfare andSkill Integration Medhavi Skills University. During the final countdown, aspirants should practice mock tests to check their speed and accuracy in attempting the questions.



It is crucial to plan each day to create balanced study plans and self-care routines. Aspirants must dedicate at least six hours of sleep to avoid unnecessary stress and anxiety and should dedicate one hour for self-care activities such as meditation, staying away from screens for improving mental, emotional, and physical well-being and boosting memory and sharpening concentration.

Subject-wise preparation strategies

As the NEET UG 2026 approaches, here is a breakdown of subject-specific strategies to help aspirants revise effectively -

· Focus on organic chemistry reactions; revise inorganic chemistry facts from NCERT for recall.

· Review diagrams, physiology and chapters like Genetics and Ecology in biology.

· Make sure to allocate time based on your strengths and weaker areas.

· Try to attempt 20-30 questions from each subject to maintain speed and accuracy.

· Keep a sheet of formulas, reactions and key biology facts for last-minute revision.

Setting timelines

These last days could help students with following strategies for revision and preparations. Aspirants must follow the key rule of managing their 180 minutes well. The question paper has 180 questions that are required to be answered in 180 minutes, leaving one minute for each question. Aspirants must not focus on answering those questions which might require more than one minute to answer. A similar approach must be followed during the preparation; aspirants must divide time between revision, mock tests and targeted practice. Tracking time can help aspirants in following structured study routines.

Improving accuracy

Preparing for NEET UG requires a clear plan and consistent effort. As the exam draws closer, focusing on recognized basic strategies can significantly improve accuracy and speed during the exam

Practicing multiple mock tests can improve time management, speed and can help in identifying weak areas

Solving past years’ questions papers can help aspirants in familiarizing question trends followed each year

A strong hold of NCERT concepts builds a foundation across all subjects

Adequate sleep breaks and following a healthy diet could support better focus and performance.

Additionally, NEET aspirants must ensure that all exam-related formalities set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are completed. Aspirants should download their admit cards as soon as they are released and carefully verify the details mentioned on them. This will help aspirants stay focused and motivated in advance.