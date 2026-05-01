NEET 2026 dress code: What to wear and to avoid on exam day

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 3. NEET UG will be held in a single shift from 2 to 5:20 PM. The candidates need to report at the exam centre by 1:30 PM and they should carry admit card.

The NEET aspirants need to maintain a proper dress code to appear for the exam. Here are the dress codes for male and female candidates

NEET dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

NEET dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes. Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

NEET exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the NEET admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. The last reporting time for the NEET exam is 1:30 PM, when the exam centre gates will be closed.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read : NEET 2026 last-minute tips: Daily habits to follow to stay calm and sharp