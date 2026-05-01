NEET 2026 last-minute tips: Daily habits to follow to stay calm and sharp

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 3. Cracking NEET is not just about studying harder, it encompasses maintaining mental stability and physical vigour over a long span of time. Stress levels, focused attention, and memory abilities can all be significantly improved by adopting the proper daily routines.

What students do consistently every day often has a greater impact than last-minute preparation. The following is an approach to daily habits that will keep you relaxed, sharp, focused and future-ready, as shared by Nipun Dhalla, Professor, Department of Periodontology, Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research And Studies -

NEET UG 2026 last-minute tips: Daily habits to maintain calm and focus

Begin your day with clear and applied thinking

Instead of passively reading concepts, train your brain to think like a dental expert.

• Ask: How does this concept connect to real-life health situations?

• While studying biology, try linking topics across chapters (for example, how a condition like diabetes affects different systems, including oral health).

This improves understanding and helps in solving application-based questions.

Adhere to the 45-15 focus cycle

Structure your study time into focused blocks

• A 15-minute break after 45 minutes of in-depth study

• Instead of watching screens during breaks, stretch or drink water.

This helps maintain focus over long hours and reduces mental fatigue.

Conduct micro-revision through regular follow-ups

Regular revision is key to retention.

• Go over minor subjects several times a day.

• Make use of anatomy, histology, and pictorial flashcards.

Owing to repeated therapeutic exposure, frequent recall enhances long-term memory.

Practice diagrams to develop precision

Every day, create labelled diagrams of cell architecture and key concepts

Be accurate and neat.

This improves visual memory and reduces mistakes in diagram-based questions.

10-minute daily mindfulness practice

Staying calm under pressure is important during exams.

Engage in meditation or deep breathing.

This helps reduce anxiety and improves focus during challenging sections.

Consume brain-friendly food

Your diet has an impact on your ability to concentrate.

• Consume fruits, nuts, and foods high in protein.

• Steer clear of excessive sugar spikes

Sustained focus during extended study sessions is a sign of stable energy.

Sterile zones-like Digital detox windows

Don't use your phone when studying.

Utilise applications that prevent distractions.

When there are no distractions, the mind functions more quickly and precisely.

Fewer interruptions help you study with better concentration and clarity.

Use the "diagnosis approach" to solve multiple-choice questions every day

Diagnose inquiries rather than merely responding to them.

• Remove incorrect choices, such as differential diagnosis

• Recognize the reasons behind a correct response

This strengthens clinical thinking, which is a fundamental dental ability.

Make sleep a priority

Your brain requires rest, just as tissues require time to repair.

• Try to get between seven and eight hours of sleep

• Refrain from studying late at night before an exam.

Sleep improves cognitive acuity and memory consolidation.

Self-evaluation every week

• Every week, take comprehensive practice exams.

Carefully examine errors

• Monitor areas of weakness

Constant improvement is ensured via ongoing assessment.

Maintain your connection to your objective

Remember the reasons behind your decision.

• Stay aware of different career paths within healthcare

• Learn about real-world applications

This helps maintain motivation during long preparation phases.