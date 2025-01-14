Makar Sankranti, Pongal and cold wave lead to extended school winter holidays - check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School winter holidays extended

Several schools across India have announced an extension of winter holidays due to seasonal festivities and cold weather conditions. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir have declared closures to ensure student's safety and participation in these cultural celebrations. In this article, we have listed the school holiday schedules across several states and cities. Have a look.

Ghaziabad schools shut

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the authorities in Ghaziabad announced the extension of winter vacations for classes 1 to 8. According to the statement, all schools including private, government, Anganwadi, and pre-schools will remain closed till January 18. Teachers and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for more latest updates.

Patna Schools closed

All academic activities up to class 8 in schools, Anganwadi centres, and pre-schools have been prohibited till January 15. The district magistrate of Patna has announced this closure considering the student's health amid the cold wave. Classes above 8 have been restricted to 9 am to 3.30 pm.

Rajasthan schools closed

School holidays have been announced in various parts of Rajasthan. This includes Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Bundi, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Beawar, Dholpur, and Jhalawar. Academic activities up to class 8 have been restricted in these places till January 14 due to cold wave conditions. Classes 9 to 12 will run with the revised timings starting from 10 am.

Gorakhpur Schools shut

All schools including government, anganwadi, and private educational institutions, have been closed in Gorakhpur till January 14. Classes will resume on January 15.

Tamil Nadu school and colleges closed due to Pongal

Due to Pongal, the state has announced a five-day school break for students. This closure not only applies to schools, but also to colleges, and government offices. Some private schools were also closed on January 13.

Telangana Schools Holiday

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has declared holidays for all intermediate colleges across the state in view of Pongal, and Makar Sankranti. The holiday in the state begins on January 11 and will conclude on January 16. The classes will resume on January 17, 2025. This closure applies to all junior colleges, including government, private, aided, unaided, resident, social welfare, tribal welfare, model schools, BC welfare institutions, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and composite degree colleges offering the two-year Intermediate course.

Kerala schools holiday

In Kerala, six districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad have announced a holiday for January 14, in view of the Makara Pongal, as per the state government's official calendar.

Jammu and Kashmir schools shut

All schools in Jammu and Kashmir are closed till February 28 due to winter. The Physical classes in the union territory will begin on March, 01.

Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with the school authorities regarding school opening, timing, and more updates.