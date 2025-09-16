JNUSU Elections tentative schedule released; Details here JNUSU Elections 2025: As per the JNU circular, the elections are likely to be held within six to eight weeks following the commencement of the academic session for PhD students. The academic session for PhD students will be commenced on September 12

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the tentative schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections for the academic year 2025-26. As per the JNU circular, the elections are likely to be held within six to eight weeks following the commencement of the academic session for PhD students. The academic session for PhD students will be commenced on September 12. Along with JNUSU polls, the university will conduct Internal Committee (IC) elections for 2025-26.

Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

The JNUSU election witnessed a huge voter turnout of 70 per cent, with around 5,500 students casting their votes. The four-cornered poll race saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance battling for control.