GATE registration 2027 with late fee to close tomorrow, know how to apply online

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registration with late fee will be closed on Monday, October 12. The candidates can apply for GATE 2027 on the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Following the closure of GATE registration process, the application correction window will be opened from October 14 to 21, 2026, the candidates will get a chance to rectify their mistake in the application process, if any. GATE is scheduled to be held on multiple dates between February 6 and 21, 2027.

How to apply for GATE 2027

To apply for GATE 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - gate2027.iitm.ac.in and click on GATE application process link. Fill the GATE application form with details and upload required documents. Pay GATE 2027 application fee and click on submit. Save GATE 2027 application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Click on GATE 2027 registration link

Fill the GATE application form with details and upload required documents

Pay GATE application fee

Click on submit

Save GATE registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

Currently in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program, or

Have completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution

Degree programs must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC or their international equivalents.

Application fees

Female/SC/ST/PwD Candidates:

Rs 1,000 per paper (regular)

Rs 1,500 per paper (late).

All other candidates:

Rs 2,000 per paper (regular)

Rs 2,500 per paper (late).

Documents required

High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure

High-quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in PDF format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of a valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License

The photo ID must have the Name, the Date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in its original form to the examination hall for verification.

GATE is conducted for admission to technical postgraduate programmes that assess candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects. It serves as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate programs like M.Tech, M.E. and direct PhD programmes in prestigious such as IITs, NITs, and IISc. Additionall, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) utilize the GATE score for recruitment purposes.

For details on GATE 2027, please visit the official website - gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Also Read:

JEE Main January session registration 2027 to begin when? Know how to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in