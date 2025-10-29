JNUSU elections: ABVP, Left alliance announce candidates for Nov 4 polls | Check contenders The JNUSU election will be held on November 4, with the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance key contenders for the top posts.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election committee on Wednesday released the final list of nominations for the upcoming polls scheduled on November 4. The contest is set to be a major face-off between the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance, which includes the AISA, SFI, and DSF.

Who are the candidates?

For the four-member central panel — president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary — the ABVP has fielded Vikas Patel, Tanya Kumari, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, and Anuj, respectively. Patel is a third-year PhD scholar, while Kumari is pursuing her PhD in Sociology from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems. Dubey and Anuj are also research scholars at JNU.

The Left alliance, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), has announced Aditi Mishra, a PhD scholar from the School of International Studies, as its presidential candidate.

Kizhakoot Gopika Babu will contest for the post of vice-president, while Sunil Yadav and Danish Ali will contest for the posts of general Secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

Campaigning is in full swing

With the elections less than a week away, campaigning is in full swing across the campus. Student groups are conducting door-to-door outreach in hostels and academic blocks, organising corner meetings, poster drives, open discussions, and public debates on key issues such as hostel shortages, library access, research funding, and campus safety.

The JNUSU elections have long been known for their intense ideological battles.

According to the election committee, there are 9,043 eligible voters this year. About 30 per cent of the central panel nominations and 25 per cent of the school councillor nominations are from female candidates, it added.

JNUSU elections on November 4

The Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) elections are scheduled to be held on November 4. As per the scheduled released by JNUSU election committee, the polling will be held in two phases- 9 am to 1 pm, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JNUSU election result is set to be out on November 6.

Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

The JNUSU election witnessed a huge voter turnout of 70 per cent, with around 5,500 students casting their votes. The four-cornered poll race saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance battling for control.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: JNUSU elections date 2025 announced; to be held on November 4, result on November 6

Also Read: JNUSU elections 2025 likely to be held in November - Details