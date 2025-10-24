JNUSU elections date 2025 announced; to be held on November 4, result on November 6 JNUSU elections date 2025: As per the scheduled released by JNUSU election committee, the polling will be held on November 4 in two phases- 9 am to 1 pm, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JNUSU election result is set to be out on November 6.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) elections are scheduled to be held on November 4. As per the scheduled released by JNUSU election committee, the polling will be held in two phases- 9 am to 1 pm, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JNUSU election result is set to be out on November 6.

The varsity will release the tentative voters' list on October 24, the nomination forms will be issued on October 25 and candidates can file their nominations on October 27 between 9:30 and 5 pm. The candidates' list will be released on October 28, the candidates who wish to withdraw their nominations can do so between 2 pm and 5 pm on the same day. The final list will be released at 7 pm on that day.

The campaigning will commence on October 29 and the much-anticipated presidential debate is scheduled to be held on November 2.

Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

The JNUSU election witnessed a huge voter turnout of 70 per cent, with around 5,500 students casting their votes. The four-cornered poll race saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance battling for control.