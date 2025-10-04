JNUSU elections 2025 likely to be held in November - details JNUSU elections 2025: According to an official circular, the elections are likely to be held between six to eight weeks from the commencement of the academic session for PhD students, which began on September 12.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) students' union election are likely to be held in November this year with the university formally constituting a grievance redressal cell to oversee the process. The elections, which often set the tone for national student politics, are expected to take place in mid or late November, university officials said. According to an official circular, the elections are likely to be held between six to eight weeks from the commencement of the academic session for PhD students, which began on September 12.

As per the notification issued by the Dean of Students' office, the university announced the formation of the grievance redressal cell (GRC) with a mandate to address issues related to the conduct of elections. Headed by Dean of Students Professor Manuradha Chaudhary, the panel comprises 10 faculty members and two student representatives.

The GRC has been empowered to act as the "Court of Original Jurisdiction" in election disputes, with the vice-chancellor exercising appellate powers. Its authority extends to prosecuting violators of the election code, inspecting financial reports of candidates, and issuing writs of subpoena -- compelling someone to appear in court to testify or to produce evidence -- to ensure compliance.

Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

The JNUSU election witnessed a huge voter turnout of 70 per cent, with around 5,500 students casting their votes. The four-cornered poll race saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance battling for control.

-With PTI inputs