JNUSU elections 2025: Polling ends; check result date, key contestants

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) elections polling was concluded, the counting of votes will begin at 9 pm and the result will be announced on Thursday, November 6. The JNSUS election was held in two phases- first and second phase.

JNUSU elections: Key contestants

A total of seven students are contesting for the president post- Aditi Mishra from Left Unity, Vikas Patel (ABVP), Vikash Bishnoi (NSUI), Raj Ratan Rajoria (BAPSA), Shirshava Indu (DISHA), Shinde Vijayalaxmi (Progressive Students’ Association), Angad Singh (Independent). For the vice-president post, the key contestants are- Left Unity’s Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, NSUI’s Shaikh Shahnawaz Alam, and ABVP’s Tanya Kumari.

A total of twenty candidates are contesting for the four central panel posts- president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. The Left Unity is the alliance of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF).

Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

The JNUSU election witnessed a huge voter turnout of 70 per cent, with around 5,500 students casting their votes. The four-cornered poll race saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance battling for control.